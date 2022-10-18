Robert “Bob” J. Jensen, age 79, of Rock Falls passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie from complications of pulmonary fibrosis.

Bob was born May 20, 1943 to the late William and Margaret (Shipley) Jensen in Grantsburg, Wisconsin. The family moved to the Eau Claire area and in 1961, he graduated from Memorial High School. On November 8, 1971, he married Judith Schuh. The Jensens lived near Rock Falls for the entirety of their marriage.

