Robert “Bob” J. Jensen, age 79, of Rock Falls passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie from complications of pulmonary fibrosis.
Bob was born May 20, 1943 to the late William and Margaret (Shipley) Jensen in Grantsburg, Wisconsin. The family moved to the Eau Claire area and in 1961, he graduated from Memorial High School. On November 8, 1971, he married Judith Schuh. The Jensens lived near Rock Falls for the entirety of their marriage.
Bob earned his Master Plumber license and for over 25 years owned and operated Bob Jensen Backhoe Service. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard.
As an avid hunter, some of his most treasured memories were the hunting and fishing trips with his nephews and friends. He was also a passionate fan of Wisconsin sports, both pro and collegiate. The family would like to thank all of the friends and neighbors who provided their support to Bob during his illness.
He is survived by his daughter, Lori Jensen of Washoe Valley, NV; brother, Bill Jensen of Rock Falls, WI; and many other family members and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Judith; sister, Janice Buleau; and brother, Charles Jensen.
A celebration of life will be held 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Rock Falls Town Hall (N995 County Road H, Mondovi, WI 54755).
Bob loved dogs- in lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire is serving the family.