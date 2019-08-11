Robert “Robb” J. Jirschele Jr., 50, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Eau Claire August 6, 2019.
Robb was born July 31, 1969 in Park Falls, WI. He was the fourth of five children born to Robert and Charlotte (Nork) Jirschele of Park Falls, WI. He went to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where he got his bachelor’s degree in health care administration. He went on to work for the State of Wisconsin as an ombudsman.
His family members will miss his unique sense of humor, talented singing voice, passion for politics and his love of animals, especially his cat, Willa.
Robb was preceded in death by his grandparents; and his uncle, David Nork.
Robb is survived by his parents, Robert and Charlotte Jirschele; sister, Natalie (Brett) Larson; sister, Julie Jacobsen-Smith; sister, Theresa (James) Lewandowski; brother, Samuel (Nellie) Jirschele; nieces, Charlotte (Travis) Bottolfson, and Dani Jacobsen; nephews, David (Nicole) Larson, Jacob Larson, Cody Lewandowski, Eric Lewandowski, Jonathan Gustafson, Nicholas Muska, and Samuel Muska.
A Celebration of Robb's life with be held September 7, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Tuscobia Trailhead County Park (N15400 Park Lane, Park Falls, WI)
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Robb's honor be made to the Matthew Shepard Foundation.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To leave an online condolence visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.