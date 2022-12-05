Robert F. “Bob” Jorsch, age 93, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Thursday morning, on December 1, 2022, at Chippewa Manor. Bob was born on June 30, 1929, to Fred and Genevieve (Vraney) Jorsch in Chicago, Illinois.
{div}{div class=”WordSection1”}Bob will be forever remembered by his loving wife, Judy; sons, Dave (Robbi) Jorsch and Tom (Lisa Guinn) Jorsch; grandchildren, Megan (Tony) Brooks, Jarod (Tori) Jorsch, and Lexi Jorsch; great-grandchildren, Rohan and Layton Brooks, James and Jaycee Jorsch; brother-in-law, Marvin Underberg; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Genevieve; sisters-in-law, Edith Underberg, Gloria Underberg, and Shirley Underberg; brother-in-law, Robert (Betty) Underberg; and Edwin and Mabel (Walters) Underberg; aunts, Dorothy (Henry) Kraemer and Genadine Jorsch; and other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. A public visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob’s name may be directed to Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls or a charity of your choice.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.