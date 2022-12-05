Robert F. “Bob” Jorsch, age 93, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Thursday morning, on December 1, 2022, at Chippewa Manor. Bob was born on June 30, 1929, to Fred and Genevieve (Vraney) Jorsch in Chicago, Illinois.

Bob will be forever remembered by his loving wife, Judy; sons, Dave (Robbi) Jorsch and Tom (Lisa Guinn) Jorsch; grandchildren, Megan (Tony) Brooks, Jarod (Tori) Jorsch, and Lexi Jorsch; great-grandchildren, Rohan and Layton Brooks, James and Jaycee Jorsch; brother-in-law, Marvin Underberg; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

