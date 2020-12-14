Robert “Bob” Keller, 71, passed away peacefully at his Eau Claire home on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Born at home in Knox, IN on September 29, 1949, Bob was one of 9 siblings and grew up in a house full of activity. Very popular all through school, he was the high school quarterback before attending Ball State University to study history. After a few years he left to join the Army.
His two greatest passions were his large crowd of family and friends and golf, with most of his retirement days spent perfecting his game. An ardent animal lover he often volunteered at local animal shelters. He never turned down a request for help or a favor being asked. He would drive hours “for the hell of it” to visit family several states away just to hang out with his kids and grandkids. Quick with a joke and usually laughing, he was easy to like: a sarcastic wit and a kind heart. He was a student of history and weirdly good at trivia (and darts, and bowling, and softball before his hip “benched him.”) He was a sports fan through-and-through and had lots of opinions he couldn’t wait to share. Hoosiers basketball, Notre Dame and Vikings football, hell any golfer over the past 50 years… he knew his sports and loved to talk about them all. Surviving a massive heart attack four years ago, he was reinvigorated in his retirement and lived his life fully.
He is survived by his best friend Lee Ann Berger; his six children: Suzanne, Heather, Robert, Jeff, Alicia, and Kelsey; and his seven grandchildren.
