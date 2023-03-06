Robert Larson
Robert Earl Larson, born in Rock Falls, WI, on September 19, 1931, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Henderson, NV, on December 24, 2022.
Robert Earl Larson, born in Rock Falls, WI, on September 19, 1931, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Henderson, NV, on December 24, 2022.
Robert grew up in Rock Falls, graduating from Durand High School in 1949. Robert was accepted by appointment to the United States Coast Guard Academy, earning a Bachelor’s of Science in Engineering in 1955, and graduating to a commission as an officer. He earned a Master’s of Science in Public Administration from Auburn University, while also attending the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base, in Montgomery, AL. Bob retired as a Captain in 1984.
Bob was proud of his service to the Coast Guard and the country, and lived its motto, “Semper Paratus” (Always Ready). He found flying search and rescue missions especially meaningful. He was recognized in particular for one mission in a USCG helicopter on February 5, 1964, when he and his copilot and crew, rescued 11 people and one dog from a sinking ship in rough waters off the coast of Northern California, requiring two flights from shore. The rescue was covered by the San Francisco Chronicle, among other news organizations. Robert received the Coast Guard Air Medal for his actions that day and would occasionally call it his “Hero Day.”
Bob and his wife, Barbara Jean (“Jeanie”) enjoyed their lives during his Coast Guard service, from postings around the U.S. and overseas. After 33 years with the Coast Guard, Bob and Jeanie enjoyed fully the opportunities of retirement at an early age. They travelled and maintained lifelong friendships fellow Coast Guardsmen.
After his wife of nearly 54 years, Barbara Jean, passed in 2015, he continued to live independently at their home in Henderson, NV. He was blessed with companionship of their good friend Renee Kulon, and cherished his nightly talks and regular visits from his adoring “Daddy’s girl,” Amy, who misses his loving and supportive presence as her “anchor.”
Robert was preceded in death by beloved his wife, Barbara Jean (Gilbert) Larson; his parents, Hans and Marie (Thompson) Larson of Rock Falls, WI; his brothers, Leslie Larson, Everett Larson, and Donald Larson; his sister, Erma (Larson) Sturz; and his nephew, Gary Larson, and niece, Kathryn Larson; and extended family members and dear friends.
Robert is survived by his loving daughter, Amy Larson, of Monterey, CA; and his nieces and nephews, Marita (Sturz) Halama, Sandra “Sandy” (Sturz) Mielke, Margarethe “Peggy” (Larson) Miller, Leslie (Larson) Frisle, Dennis Larson, Janice (Larson) Oesau, and Steven Larson; along with the spouses of some of those nieces and nephews, and their many and scattered children, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
If mourners wish to honor Robert, donations to the Coast Guard Alumni Association < https://www.cgaalumni.org > would be appreciated.
