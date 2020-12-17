Robert Vance Leet of Earlham IA, formerly Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully November 7th at the Guthrie Center Hospital at the age of 87. Bob was born Nov 18, 1932 in Milwaukee Wi. His parents were Clare Bee Leet (Bruni) and Sidney Leet He was the oldest of 3 brothers and one sister.
An entrepreneur and charismatic Salesman, Bob created and ran numerous businesses covering the gambit of cookware & hope chest items, to flags, and a large construction company specializing in the removal of telephone poles and lines throughout the Midwest.
Bob loved a good laugh, sports, hunting, fishing and playing cards. A gifted athlete, despite losing 2 fingers to a farming accident, he took to baseball and even had a tryout as a major league pitcher which went nicely until he reveled he was 15 years of age. Bob was also a standout football player as a member of the US Air Force stationed in Japan during the Korean war. Deep Sea fishing for sharks later became one of Bob’s favorite hobbies which he authored a series of articles on. Bob was best know however for his love of playing cards for high stakes with Gin Rummy being his game.
More recently Bob enjoyed helping neighbors who could no longer drive and taking long rides through the Iowa country side admiring scenery, wildlife, and telling stories. With a twinkle in his eye and charming smile Bob often reflected, I’ve really enjoyed my life...
Bob is survived by two children Sandy and Brad and 2 Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers William and Dave and former wife Grace (Martens/Harris).
Bob will be laid to rest in the Iowa Veterans cemetery, Adel IA, in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or another Veterans charity