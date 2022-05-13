Robert "Bob" C. Lien of Osseo passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.
Robert was born December 30, 1947, in Eau Claire, WI, to Chester and Loretta (Everson) Lien. He attended schools in Osseo, excelled in sports and graduated in 1966. Bob worked a short time for Osseo Silo Company. He then worked in Belvedere, IL, at the Chrysler auto assembly plant. In 1968 Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army. After finishing basic and advanced training, Bob was stationed overseas in Germany as a tank driver. Two years later, in 1970, he was honorably discharged. Bob came home and worked at Benson until his nearly fatal motorcycle accident.
Bob enjoyed classic cars, NASCAR, and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed having visitors and having company around his firepit and sharing his yard for viewing all of the different summer and seasonal parades.
Surviving Bob is his one son, Robbie of Palm Springs CA; his brother, Rodney (Lynn) Lien of Bozeman, MT; and his brother-in-law, Martin Jermstad of Osseo. Further surviving are his niece, Kansas (Corey) Angel, and his nephew, Jarrod (April) Jermstad.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Linda Jermstad.
A Funeral Service and Celebration of Roberts Life will be Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo at 3:00 p.m. Pastor David Hoadley will officiate. Friends and family are welcome to visitation from 1:30 p.m. until time of service.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, (715) 597-2101.
