Robert Lieske

Robert R. Lieske, age 76, of Kasson, MN passed peacefully with his wife and children at his side at Prairie Meadows Senior Living on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Born in Sheboygan, WI on July 6, 1946 to the late Walter and Elsie (Schnaitmann) Lieske, he graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1964. Bob attended and graduated from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (B.S.1969) and University of Wisconsin-Madison (M.S. 1981). His career path included teacher and coach in eastern WI schools, and over 25 years at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, retiring as Media Specialist Emeritus. Bob’s love of travel within the US, Canada, Mexico, and Europe created volumes of photos, journals and lasting friendships. An interesting part of his life was to be a volunteer worker in the Jordan Valley in Israel from fall season 1971 through summer 1972. The Deganya Kibbutz surrounded Bob with significant friendships of 52 years. Passionate about music, he was a writer and performer. His focus for songs would spring from nature, sailing and people.

