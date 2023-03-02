Robert Lieske

Robert R. Lieske, age 76, of Kasson, MN passed peacefully with his wife and children at his side at Prairie Meadows Senior Living on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Born in Sheboygan, WI on July 6, 1946 to the late Walter and Elsie (Schnaitmann) Lieske, he graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1964. Bob attended and graduated from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (B.S.1969) and University of Wisconsin-Madison (M.S. 1981). His career path included teacher and coach in eastern WI schools, and over 25 years at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, retiring as Media Specialist Emeritus. Bob’s love of travel within the US, Canada, Mexico, and Europe created volumes of photos, journals and lasting friendships. An interesting part of his life was to be a volunteer worker in the Jordan Valley in Israel from fall season 1971 through summer 1972. The Deganya Kibbutz surrounded Bob with significant friendships of 52 years. Passionate about music, he was a writer and performer. His focus for songs would spring from nature, sailing and people.
Bob is survived by his wife Victoria (Dahl) Lieske; son, Rob Dahl and granddaughter, Lydia Dahl; daughter, Alyson (Dahl) Henrichs and husband Tyler, and their children, Eden and Vincent.
He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn (John) Dehnert; nieces, Krista Trempe (Bob King) and Jessica (John) Bloodworth; great nieces, Dillon and Evanne; and nephew, Michael Trempe; and great nephew, Bret Nikisch.
Bob is preceded in death by son Russell Dahl, and by his sister and brother in law, Josephine Lieske and Norman Trempe.
Celebrations for Bob will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 3:00pm to 6:00 pm at Clancy’s Irish Parrot Bar, 414 S. Barstow St., Eau Claire, WI 54701 and Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm at Hidden Pines Bar & Grill at Zumbro Valley Golf Course, 25202 615th St., Mantorville, MN 55955. Future memorials will be established by his family to support his passion for nature.