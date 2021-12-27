Robert Bruce McCarty, age 74, of Eau Claire, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire. He was born an only child to Claude and Ruby (Insko) McCarty in Bellevue, Illinois on December 30, 1946.
Bruce is survived by his wife Michelle of Eau Claire; sons Dave (Tina) of Eau Claire and Ryan of Sun Prairie, WI; grandson Steven; brother-in-law Eugene (Kyra) Plante of Eau Claire; sisters-in-law: Susan (Jim) Fisher and Sherry Plante both of Eau Claire; other relatives and many friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents Claude and Ruby.
When he was younger, Bruce was a body builder, a gymnast and enjoyed speed skating. He had a love of cars, his pride and joys were his Pontiac Tempest and his 1967 Corvette. Bruce worked for K-mart and got transferred to many different cities to turn the stores around. When he transferred to Chicago, he had to sell his 67 Vette and bought a Camaro. In 1981, an opportunity thru K-mart to move to Eau Claire came up. Bruce worked a total of 17 years for K-mart. After K-mart, he owned a sports store and then worked for Rhinehart Foods and retired with Nash-Finch.
Bruce loved coaching Little League Baseball when the boys where younger, volunteering even after they got older. He was an avid deer hunter (though he paid more attention to the squirrels then the deer), he enjoyed fishing and pheasant hunting.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona.