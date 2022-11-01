Robert J. Moen, 78, of Eau Claire passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family and beloved Dixie.
Robert was born, the youngest of eight children, on June 27, 1944, to Ezra and Rachel (Phillips) Moen in Eau Claire. He was a lifelong Eau Claire resident. Robert graduated in 1962 from ECMS and attended UWEC and CVTC. He was also a past member of the American Legion, Loyal Order of the Moose, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, Shriner’s Zor Drum Corp and Zor Tin Lizzie’s, Associate Guardian of the International Order of Job Daughters. Robert served in the USAF and was a Vietnam Era Veteran. Robert was employed most of his life at Finley Engineering Company as an Outside Plant Telephone Engineer. He designed and built many telephone company exchanges throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest.
Robert is survived by his two daughters, Kristine (Todd) Brantner and Karrie (Jason) Dehnke; 7 grandchildren, Andrew Allen, Shelby Allen (David Sanville), Robert (Mia) Allen, Brittney Dehnke, Brady Dehnke, Kayla Brantner, and Zack Brantner; 2 great-grandchildren, Rosella and Atticus Sanville.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife Doris Mae Moen, and granddaughter, Karissa Kay Brantner.
Flowers may be sent to 2222 London Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
A funeral service will be Friday, November 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel with Jody Hagedorn officiating with a visitation one hour prior. A visitation will be Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel.