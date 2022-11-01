Robert J. Moen, 78, of Eau Claire passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family and beloved Dixie.

Robert was born, the youngest of eight children, on June 27, 1944, to Ezra and Rachel (Phillips) Moen in Eau Claire. He was a lifelong Eau Claire resident. Robert graduated in 1962 from ECMS and attended UWEC and CVTC. He was also a past member of the American Legion, Loyal Order of the Moose, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, Shriner’s Zor Drum Corp and Zor Tin Lizzie’s, Associate Guardian of the International Order of Job Daughters. Robert served in the USAF and was a Vietnam Era Veteran. Robert was employed most of his life at Finley Engineering Company as an Outside Plant Telephone Engineer. He designed and built many telephone company exchanges throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest.

