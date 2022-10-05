Robert Campbell Morris, age 76 of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Grace Edgewood in Altoona. Bob was born on April 19, 1946 in Boise, Idaho to William and Betty “Campbell” Morris II. The family moved later to Missoula, Montana where Bob attended grade school and graduated from high school. He then attended college, graduating with a bachelor degree and eventually a graduate degree.
While working in Minneapolis, St. Paul MN he met Nancy C Zimmerman. They were married on August 2nd, 1982 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Fall Creek, WI.
He and Nancy lived in Minneapolis, MN for 13 years, moved to Washington DC for 3 years, and then moved to St. Joseph Michigan for 23 years where he worked in management for Whirlpool. When he retired, Bob and Nancy moved to Eau Claire, to be closer to family.
Bob enjoyed many things in life but family was most important to him. He loved to tell stories that were always a hit with his nieces and nephews. He was an outdoors person. He had his own sail boat which he named the Flying Z after his wife Nancy. He took many family members on sailing trips throughout the years. He also loved to downhill ski in the winter and kayak in the warmer months.
He and Nancy enjoyed traveling and documented their adventures with many pictures. They specifically liked to take photos of old bridges, light houses and beautiful scenery. Quite often the photos would be Christmas gifts, which were greatly appreciated by those who received them. Whether Bob was sailing or he and Nancy were traveling, you were sure to find Zeke, their family dog along for the ride.
In his own time he enjoyed reading and watching the news as he was interested and like to keep up-to-date on world affairs. He was also an avid investor, watching and playing the markets on a daily bases.
Bob is survived by his brother William L {Josie} Morris of Incline Village, NV. Nieces Tina & John Joyce and son Jackson of Los Angeles, CA and Valerie Morris and Robert Nunn of West Minster, CO.
Brother-in-law’s, Arnold Zimmerman, Fall Creek, WI, Jerry & Janice Zimmerman, Eau Claire, WI Roger Zimmerman Birchwood, WI Russell & Marianne Zimmerman Eleva, WI and Sister-in Law Kristine & Tim Bignell, Durand WI.
Also surviving him are Zimmerman nieces and nephews Paul, Jan, Mickelle, Tyler, Jason, Kassina, Nicholas, Holly, Katie Bignell and other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents William & Betty Morris, his wife Nancy, his in-laws Harriet and Arnold Zimmerman and sister-in law Carol Zimmerman.
The family would like to thank Sharon and the entire staff at Grace Edgewood of Altoona for the patient and kind care given to Bob through his stay there. God Bless you all. Uncle Bob will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 (NOON) on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church, E11620 Co Rd JJ, Fall Creek with Pastor Brandon Harris officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in the St. John’s Cemetery.