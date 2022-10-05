Robert Campbell Morris, age 76 of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Grace Edgewood in Altoona. Bob was born on April 19, 1946 in Boise, Idaho to William and Betty “Campbell” Morris II. The family moved later to Missoula, Montana where Bob attended grade school and graduated from high school. He then attended college, graduating with a bachelor degree and eventually a graduate degree.

While working in Minneapolis, St. Paul MN he met Nancy C Zimmerman. They were married on August 2nd, 1982 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Fall Creek, WI.

