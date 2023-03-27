Nelson, Robert.jpg

Robert E. “Bob” Nelson, Jr., age 81, of Eau Claire, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Cambridge Assisted Living in Eau Claire.

Bob was born on May 12, 1941 to the late Robert E. and Ruby M. (Howe) Nelson in Eau Claire. Bob attended Eau Claire area schools and was member of the 1959 graduating class of Memorial High School. He then attended UW-EC where he received both a Bachelor of Science and Master’s degree. For many years Bob taught Spanish at Chippewa Falls High School. Throughout his life, he was a world traveler, a collector and seller of fine antiques.

