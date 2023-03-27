Robert E. “Bob” Nelson, Jr., age 81, of Eau Claire, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Cambridge Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Bob was born on May 12, 1941 to the late Robert E. and Ruby M. (Howe) Nelson in Eau Claire. Bob attended Eau Claire area schools and was member of the 1959 graduating class of Memorial High School. He then attended UW-EC where he received both a Bachelor of Science and Master’s degree. For many years Bob taught Spanish at Chippewa Falls High School. Throughout his life, he was a world traveler, a collector and seller of fine antiques.
He is survived by his nephew, Sean and his wife, Deborah; grand nieces and nephews; Trinity, Gabriel, Sean II, and Alexus; great grand nieces, Maia & Alessia; other family members and dear friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kay (John) Whitney; and nephew, John L. Whitney, Jr.
Memorial Service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93) with Reverend Phil Ruge-Jones officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, you may direct memorials in memory of Bob to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To send a condolence or share a favorite memory or story of Bob to the family, please visit our obituaries tab at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.