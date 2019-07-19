Robert Nelson

Robert A. Nelson, 80 of Altoona passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 peacefully at his home.
Robert was born to Theodore and Jorun (Engevold) Nelson on June 6, 1939 in Eau Claire. Robert attended Eau Claire Senior High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1960. Robert married Margaret “Marge” (Laessig) Nelson and later divorced. He married Patricia (Young) Nelson on June 29, 1984 in Eau Claire. Robert was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed woodworking and golfing. He loved to watch all sports especially Wisconsin teams.
Robert is survived by his son Kevin Nelson; daughter Shannon Nelson; three stepchildren: Charles Jr. (Julie) Brummond, Cheri (Brummond) Wilkerson, and Joseph (Mary) Brummond; granddaughter Kami; six step grandchildren: Jeffrey, Amanda, Joseph Jr., Charlene, Stephanie, and Miranda; six step great-grandchildren; two sister-in-laws; one brother-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Nelson, parents, siblings: Harlan, Don, Joyce, Janice, and Doris, and two step grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor James Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.