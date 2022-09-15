Reverend Robert W. Olson, age 95, passed away September 12th at his home in Spencer, Wisconsin.

Robert was born on January 6, 1927 in Eau Claire, WI to Sigwald and Helen Olson. After graduating from seminary in Springfield, IL he married Bernice, his wife of 74 years. They began ministry together with short stints in Chicago and Nebraska before settling down in Thorp, WI where Robert would serve as the pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for over 35 years, and where they would raise their seven children.

