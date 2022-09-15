Reverend Robert W. Olson, age 95, passed away September 12th at his home in Spencer, Wisconsin.
Robert was born on January 6, 1927 in Eau Claire, WI to Sigwald and Helen Olson. After graduating from seminary in Springfield, IL he married Bernice, his wife of 74 years. They began ministry together with short stints in Chicago and Nebraska before settling down in Thorp, WI where Robert would serve as the pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for over 35 years, and where they would raise their seven children.
Dad loved his family and always made time to attend school events and activities. He loved music, working in the yard and his time outdoors at “The Land” near Fairchild. There is no forgetting his booming voice, whether leading a hymn at church or cheering from the bleachers at a game.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice, and sons: Bruce (Carol) of Baileys Harbor, WI, John (Sue) of Fairchild, WI, Paul (Deb) of Altoona, WI, Philip (Sue) of Loyal, WI, Stephen of Fairchild, WI Marty (Terri) of Eau Claire, WI, 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jody.
The family thanks Laurie Johnson for her tireless care and love for Robert and Bernice in their later years. Thanks also to the nurses from St. Croix Hospice for their kind and considerate end of life guidance.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 25th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spencer, WI. The family will gather at 1:00 p.m. to greet family and friends until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to Meals on Wheels America.
“Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path.” Psalm 119:105