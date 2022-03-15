Robert “Ole” Lester Olson, 80, of Osseo passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Robert was born January 17, 1942 in Chimney Rock to Rudolph and Lillian (Olson) Olson.
On August 10, 1963, he married the love of his life, Jean Severson in Nashua, IA at the Little Brown Church. After attending high school in Strum he moved to Kenosha and worked for American Motors. After moving to Osseo he was employed by Armour Meatpacking in Eau Claire. He went to work for Triple F Feeds before ending his career as the branch manager at Crossroads AG in Strum. Ole’s wit and sense of humor was enjoyed by many and considered a gift to all.
Ole enjoyed farming, trout fishing, hunting, and tinkering in his garage making many innovative creations like his rocket ships. He liked taking walks in the backyard with the dogs by the river bank and going on truck rides in the country. Above all, his priority was always spending quality time with his family. He devoted most of his time to caring for and ensuring his loved ones were happy.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jean of Osseo; two children, Cassandra Stibor of Osseo and Wendy (Brent) Hoernemann of Stacy, MN; one brother Edward (Judy) Olson of Strum; one sister-in-law, Carol Olson of Strum and many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by two grandchildren, Alexis (Nathaniel) Stibor of Baraboo and Coen Hoernemann of Stacy, MN.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Lillian; two brothers, Richard Olson and Jerry “JP” Olson; niece, Pamela Olson and father-and-mother-in-law, Lawrence and Margaret Serverson.
Memorial Services for Robert will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church in Osseo with Pastor Terry Lorenz officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 am until the time of services at the church on Saturday. Memorials can be made in honor of Robert to: American Diabetes Association Attn: Service Center P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023
Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo is assisting the family.
