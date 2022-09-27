Bogstad, Robert_Photo.jpg

Robert O’Neal Bogstad, age 90, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at home. He was born October 31,1931, in Eau Claire, WI, to Arthur and Clara Bogstad.

He graduated from Eau Claire Senior High school in 1950. He joined the Marines in 1952 and served through the Korean conflict. After which he married his high school sweetheart Arlene Rose Alma Williams in 1953 at First Lutheran Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Bogstad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you