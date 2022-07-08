Robert “Bob” W. Palmquist Sr., age 85, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born in Barron, WI to Oscar & Minnie Palmquist. He was raised in Barron and when his father died, his mother remarried Rienholt Fahlgren. Reinholt “Slim” raised him when his mother became ill and died.
Robert married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Morehouse, of 67 years, in Mondovi, WI. They resided in Barron, WI and farmed his family farm. After they had their first son Robert Jr. they moved to Eau Claire and then had Barbara, Michael and Tammi. Coming to Eau Claire he started his own business, Palmquist Plastering and Drywall, he had found his niche and was passionate about his work. He took pride in his craftsmanship and taught his two sons the business and enjoyed working with them. Along with his work he loved spending time at the family cabin in Barnes, WI, which was his second home. When he decided to retire, he ended up starting the family business back up in Barnes, WI. He enjoyed motorcycling, snowmobiling, boating, old cars, deer hunting, watching the Packers and most of all just spending time with his family and friends. He was a fun, loving, kind, supportive, funny, very generous, genuine and good hearted man.
Robert is survived by his loving devoted wife Patricia; two daughters Barbara (Kevin) McDonald and Tammi (Craig Gibson) Palmquist; son Michael Palmquist; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; many extended family members; and countless friends.
Several loved ones were awaiting his heavenly arrival, his son Robert Jr; parents; step father; grandparents; 3 brothers; a sister; in-laws; extended family; and many close friends.
We will miss our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
“Love you, bye, for now”.
A special thank you to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospice for their professionalism and medical care.
A private burial is planned at a later date for family only.
Celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the VFW on 2900 Folsom St, Eau Claire from 1 to 4 PM.
We are so grateful for your outpouring of love, support, heartfelt and thoughtful words, memorial and monetary gifts given in Bob’s memory. May God Bless you all for your overwhelming care and kindness. Please accept this message as a token of our sincere gratitude as no acknowledgement will be sent. The family of Robert W. Palmquist Sr.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.