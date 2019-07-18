Robert Peil

Robert L. Peil (Bob)
The world lost one of the best guys, kind, big heart, good sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by mom and dad, Alberta and Milt, his brothers, Russ and Dave Peil, his sister and brother-in-law Lynn and Kent Digby. Several aunts and uncles, lots of nieces and nephews, one special nephew Mike.
Bob loved the holidays, his birthday, music, and eating out. He also enjoyed his many travels, especially Elvis’s Graceland.
Bob worked for many years at Reach, Inc. where he had many friends.
Bob was diagnosed with Multi Melanoma and lived with Elaine and Tom at Dearwood for 1½ years, who treated him like family. Bob died of cancer after a tough fight.
Bob was a man who walked his life with a strong faith in his lord and savior.
Your passing is difficult for all of us, but we are thankful for having you in our lives for 66 years. We know you will be happy with no more pain in your new home.
All friends and family are invited to a celebration of his life at Dearwood July 21 from 2 to 4. Dearwood 2011 N. 60th Ave., Eau Claire.
His remains will be laid to rest at Lutheran Church Cemetery by his grandma and grandpa St. Louis, later next to mom and dad.