Robert E. Pelke, age 85 of Durand, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side.

Bob was born May 12, 1937, in Plum City. He was the son of Oscar and Lucy (Schlosser) Pelke and grew up in the Exile area. Bob graduated from Elmwood High School in 1955. He met his future wife, Audrey Anibas, roller skating at the Arkansaw Rec Hall and they were married on February 4, 1961. After marriage, they moved to the Madison area and Bob worked road construction for several years. They later returned to the Durand area where Bob drove truck for Bill’s Distributing. Over the years, he had many other side endeavors, including operating his own trucking company. In 1971, Bob purchased a farm in the Township of Dunn, rural Eau Galle, and farmed for twenty years. In 1991, they moved to the Town of Waubeek, where he remained for the rest of his life.

