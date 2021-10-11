Robert R. Perry, 83, lifelong resident of Otter Creek Township, rural Osseo, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 6 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
Robert Raymond Perry, son of Raleigh and Amelia (Arneson) Perry, was born Oct. 17, 1937 in Eau Claire. He was raised on the family farm in Otter Creek, attended rural country school and graduated in 1957 from Lincoln Hills High School in Osseo.
Bob was united in marriage to Barbara Romundstad of Strum on Aug. 3, 1957 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Strum. The couple farmed with Bob’s parents until 1960 when they purchased their own farm, and it was here that they raised their four children and also where they retired.
Promoting farming and agricultural education was always an important part of Bob’s life. He served on the board of directors of the Dairy Herd Improvement Association, and he not only encouraged the involvement of his own children in 4-H but also volunteered his time helping other 4-H members with their animals and other projects. In addition to farming, for 35 years Bob was also a Pioneer Seed Representative. He was a lifelong confirmed member of the United Church of Christ in Osseo, having served in various capacities with the church.
Bob was a family man that especially treasured the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Over the years he looked forward to the occasional day spent fishing and the annual deer hunt with family and friends.
Bob will be deeply missed by Barbara, his loving wife of 64 years; four children, Debra (Mark) Kubat of Owatonna, MN and Ronald (Tracey) Perry, Steven Perry and Brenda (Michael) Law, all of Osseo; 11 grandchildren, Nicole (Eric) Matejcek, Amy (Cody) Lageson, Alyssa Perry, Morgan Perry (Aaron Berg), Lorinda Perry, Travis (Jennifer) Perry, Stephanie (Steven) Wampole, Zachary Perry, Alexsandria (Justin) Turk, Michael Law (Breanna McConnell) and Tanner Law (Katie Humfeld); 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Karen (Ronald) Stensen of Osseo; brother-in-law, Lyle (Ann) Romundstad; long time family friend, Jerry Perry of Augusta; and other relatives and many friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Raleigh and Amelia; sister, Betty Matthews; great-grandson Dylan Dale Oliver; and sister-in-law, Leola Person.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in Osseo. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in the Osseo Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services Thursday at the church. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.