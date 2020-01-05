Robert (Bob) Peuse, 73, of Augusta passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, Wisconsin surrounded by his loving family.
He was born October 1, 1946, to Norbert and Irene (Polinske) Peuse in Eau Claire and was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church of Augusta. He attended Russell Corner rural school and graduated from Augusta High School in 1964. He was united in marriage to Carol Kunert on June 8, 1968 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Foster. Their marriage of 51 years was also blessed with a son, Mike Peuse of Augusta.
Farming was Bob’s passion. He attended and graduated from the UW-Madison Farm Short Course where he met and made many lifelong friends, and he farmed all of his life on the family farm until his passing in rural Augusta. His special interests included playing softball with the local Sodbusters softball team, bowling on leagues with friends at the Augusta Beaver Bowl, golfing, snowmobiling, playing games with friends such as poker and left right center, driving his Corvette when he could, and collecting International and Case toy tractors. He also enjoyed watching and cheering on his favorite sports teams including the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and Milwaukee Brewers.
Bob took pride in driving the Miss Augusta float in parades and festivals in various cities throughout the area.
Bob is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Michael; step-grandson, Zachary Gibson of Altoona; sister, Karen Varrientos of Kenosha, sister-in-law, Debra (David) Buchholz and their son, Zachary of Tomah; nephew, Terry (Judy) Steinke of Pleasant Prairie; several aunts, nieces and nephews and many dear and cherished friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Irene Peuse; in-laws, Ivan and Gertrude (Zielsdorf) Kunert; and niece, Sharie (Steinke) Broeski.
Special thanks to the staff at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and to all the doctors, special nurses, and their staff that have assisted him over the years. Words cannot begin to express the family’s appreciation to all of you.
The family is being assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home of Augusta. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church of Augusta. Visitation will be held Monday. January 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta and one hour before services at the church.
