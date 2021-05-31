Robert Henry Pickhardt (Bob), 83, of Altoona, Wisconsin, died surrounded by his loving family on May 25, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, after a brief but courageous battle with a serious illness.
Bob was born on October 29, 1937 in Plainfield, WI to Arthur and Marguerite (Steinborn) Pickhardt. He graduated from TriCountry High School in 1954 and attended classes at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Bob was lucky in love, in that he was able to have found two loves of his life. His first wife, Diane, and Bob were married for over 40 years, and had three sons before her death. He was then reacquainted through a mutual friend with Carol, whom he had known for many years, and they married on March 25, 2006. Carol brought to the marriage the daughter he never had.
Bob’s career was with Wisconsin Bell, now AT&T, for 35 years, rising in the ranks to become supervisor, since starting his career in Milwaukee. As a young family, they made the fortuitous decision to move to Eau Claire so he could raise his children closer to nature and outdoor activities.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman, not just hunting and fishing, but conservation of nature and sharing his knowledge with others. He taught Hunter’s Safety for 40 years, was active in Ducks Unlimited and the Eau Claire Rod and Gun Club.
Retirement allowed Bob time for his outdoor hobbies, but also second careers, including work for Eau Claire Passenger Service, Gander Mountain (he spent more than he made), Festival Foods, and Eau Claire Ford. It also afforded him time for travel around the world and and the nation.
More than anything, Bob was a dedicated family man, travelling near and far to any and all family functions whenever possible.
Bob is survived by his wife, Carol (Anderson Cockson) Pickhardt; children, David (Caron), Jeffrey (Gina), Christopher (Sarah), and Carla (Kevin) Twardowski; sister Carol Bolden; brother-in-law Harold Manthey; many loving granddaughters and great-granddaughters, and his cats Surang and Jasmine.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Marguerite (Marge) and Arthur Pickhardt; his first wife, Diane Pickhardt; brother Lawrence; sisters Sharon Dupler and Kathy Manthey; and brother-in-law Roy Bolden.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Bob’s CCU nurses, Jenny, Rhoda, and Sarah, as well as the entire medical team at Sacred Heart who worked so hard to help Bob.
Services for Bob will be held on Monday, June 7th, at Saving Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. There will be a visitation from 9-11am, followed by a funeral service at 11am. There will be a lunch served at Happy Hollow in Altoona at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donating to the Saving Grace Building Fund.