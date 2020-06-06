Robert M. Potter, age 77, of Pepin, WI died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home.
Bob was born July 12, 1942 in Pepin WI, to Gale and Kathryn Potter.
Bob married Ruth (Barringer) Potter on August 26, 1967 in Red Wing MN. They were blessed with two children, Tiana (Todd) Glenna and Stephen Potter. The light in his heart were his four grandchildren (Twins — Ethan and Blake Glenna) and (Lola and Vivienne Potter).
Per Bob’s wishes, he didn’t want “a parade”; no formal services will be held.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie assisted the family.
