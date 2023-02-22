Robert A. Potts, “Squeak” 64, of Augusta, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, due to a cardiac event.
Bob was born August 30, 1958, son of John and Marcella (Larson) Potts. He attended school in Augusta and lived most of his life in the Augusta area.
In 1980 Bob married Barbara Weis and to this union his 3 daughters and son were born. Bob later married Cindy Larson of Chippewa Falls, and the two lived in Sun Prairie. At that time, he was working at Mendota Mental Health Institute when a work related accident resulted in a permanent disability. After his injury he returned to the Augusta area.
Over the years he had always enjoyed hunting and fishing in Wisconsin, going to fishing tournaments, watching westerns and spending time with his dogs.
Bob is survived by his daughters: Melissa (Jayson) Kaeding, Marcie (Jason) Wincse all of Augusta, Sara (Nick) Heike of Eau Claire, Son: Andrew Potts of Chippewa Falls. He is also survived by his son, Bo Potts of Oakes, North Dakota; 7 grandchildren, Alexis and Aleah Kaeding, Samantha and Colton Wincse, Beckett Heike, Noah and Peyton Potts; long time companion Trudy Bennett of Augusta; 3 brothers, Michael Potts of Augusta, John Potts of Neillsville, Tom (Penny) Potts of Beloit; sister Mary Clapper on Bensalem, PA; several cousins and other relatives. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Susan Furseth and Jean Ganser.
Following a family service at 2:30 p.m., visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.