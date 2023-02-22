Robert A. Potts, “Squeak” 64, of Augusta, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, due to a cardiac event.

Bob was born August 30, 1958, son of John and Marcella (Larson) Potts. He attended school in Augusta and lived most of his life in the Augusta area.

