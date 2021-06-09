INDEPENDENCE – Robert “Bob” J. Prokop, 74, of rural Independence, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at Gundersen Health System, LaCrosse.
Bob was born December 20, 1946, in Arcadia, to Aloizy E. and Angeline R. (Sonsalla) Prokop. He married Patricia Rumpel October 28, 1972, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Bob “farmed all day and farmed after work.” He was proud to be a dairy farmer and to have it carried on by his sons. He enjoyed riding on his gator and traveling extensively with his wife and friends, John and Ann. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia of rural Independence; daughter, Christine (Peter) Bouzek; two sons, Kevin (Krissy) and Steven Prokop all of Independence; five grandchildren, Noah and Kole Prokop, Sophia Prokop, Ethan and Garet Bouzek; three brothers, John Prokop, Joe Prokop and Mike (MIchelean) Prokop all of Independence; two sisters, Betty Leach of St. Paul and Mary (Doug) Klimek of Independence; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack Prokop.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with burial in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church.
