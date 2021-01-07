Robert “Bob” Pronschinske, 77, of Arcadia, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, due to COVID complications.
Bob was born February 28, 1943 to Rudolph and Mary (Sendelbach) Pronschinske of Waumandee. He graduated from Arcadia High School and was united in marriage to Carolyn Lorenz on May 9, 1964 in Waumandee.
Bob was a farmer and cattle buyer all his life. He always loved his cows. He enjoyed attending high school sporting events, horse pulling, watching the Packers, car racing and Sammy’s pizza.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn of Arcadia; four children, Chris Toy of Eau Claire, Dean (Mary) Pronschinske of Strum, Chas (friend Catrina Gonzales) Pronschinske of Appleton and Kevin (Melissa) Pronschinske of Independence; ten grandchildren, Lance (Amanda) Pronschinske, Alyssa (John) Denney, Josh (Katelyn) Smith. Jake (Katie) Smith, Nathan, Adam, Chance, Paige, Peyton and Zaden Pronschinske; four great-grandchildren, Jack Smith, Peter Pronschinske, Lincoln Denny and Khloe Smith; a brother, Rudy (Dorothy) Pronschinske of Waumandee; three sisters, Rita Bork of Waumandee, Anna Schmitt of Fountain City and Janice Weiss of Mondovi.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Doris Filla and Leora Skroch; five brothers-in-law, Edmund Filla, Cyriac Bork, Arlen Schmitt, Gene Weiss and Allen Skroch.
Mass of Christian Burial (with COVID-19 guidelines) will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with Rev. George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating.
Mass may be viewed on SS. Peter and Paul Catholic School Facebook Live.
Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to Mass.
COVID-19 guidelines for the Mass are posted on the funeral home website.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.