Robert C. Radandt, age 90 of Eau Claire, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Robert “Bob” was born on November 30, 1931 in Portland, Wisconsin to Henry F. and E. Edna Radandt.
Bob moved to Eau Claire with his family in 1935 and became an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church for over 80 years supporting and serving the church in many ways. Bob was always busy working even in his youth at age 11 delivering newspapers on his paper route along with mowing people’s lawns. In his junior year of high school Bob was also employed by EC Chmel Dental Lab, repairing and fabricating false teeth, which he continued through graduation in 1950 from Eau Claire Senior High School until being drafted in 1952 by the United States Army. While in the Army he was stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas and served in the Medical Enlistment Detachment Dental Section. On leave from the Army, Bob married Joanne Erickson on December 19, 1953 and in the future children were born, a daughter Chanel (Bardill) in 1957 and a son Roger in 1959. After Bob’s discharge as a corporal from the Army in 1954 and his return to Eau Claire he worked at HF Radandt, Inc. heading out the company’s sewer and water division, eventually becoming Vice President until Bob started and established his own company Utility Enterprises, LTD in 1978. Utility Enterprises, LTD specialized in installing sewer and water mains in many Wisconsin cities within a 100 mile radius of Eau Claire, employing up to 125 employees at one time for 20 years until he sold his company and retired from that line of work.
Bob was an active member for many years until his death in the Hallie Optimist Club, which was only fitting since he had been the one to have installed the first water main into the Town of Hallie. In addition to being an active member in the club he was lovingly known as the “Can Man” for his endless collection of aluminum cans to raise funds for the handicapped children in the Chippewa Valley. In retirement Bob became an independent carrier delivering by car The Trading Post to various locations throughout Wisconsin and always joked that he had started his work career peddling papers and was now ending it doing the same thing. Throughout their years of marriage Bob and Joanne traveled for business and pleasure to various places in the world in addition to the United States along with spending many winters at their second home in Arizona. He always enjoyed playing the game of golf with Joanne and continued playing with his golf buddies until his eyesight wavered.
Bob is survived by his wife, Joanne, of 68 years; his daughter Chanel and husband Neil Bardill of Fort Myers, Florida; his grandchildren Cassondra Fransway, Alicia Hashlamoun, Mitchell Radandt, Chandler Bardill (Samson) and Curran Bardill; and great grandchildren Amir and Ayah Hashlamoun and Coen Samson.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry F. and E. Edna Radandt, brother Henry and Bob’s son Roger.
A funeral service will be on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 Fall St., Eau Claire, with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating with a luncheon following. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers Bob had requested that donations be given to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be at Lakeview Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #53 and VFW Post 7232 at the cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home.