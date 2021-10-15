Robert (Bob) Radcliffe, 76, passed away with family by his side on October 12, 2021 after a short battle with cancer.
Bob was born in Black River Falls, WI on October 7, 1945 to Albert and Mary (Garalius) Radcliffe. Bob graduated from Altoona High School in 1963. Bob married Sharon Dekan in 1967. Together Bob and Sharon had three children: Rob, Lori and Ryan. Bob and Sharon later parted ways but remained close friends. Bob worked at the Paper Mill in Eau Claire, WI from 1964 – 1970. He went on to work at Uniroyal Goodrich in Eau Claire from 1970 – 1992. Due to the Uniroyal plant closing he transferred to Uniroyal Goodrich in Opelika, Alabama and retired in 1996. During Bob’s retirement he continued to work at Markquart Motors for his “fun money.”
Bob was a devoted family man, who was always willing to help out when needed. He was a kind, gentle man who was always in good spirits. He enjoyed being involved with his grandkids’ daily activities. He also enjoyed going to the horse track at Canterbury Park with his close group of guy friends. Bob also enjoyed watching Nascar Races and other sporting events. Bob rarely ever turned down a cold Miller Lite.
Bob will be greatly missed by his children Rob Radcliffe of Eau Claire, WI, Lori (Dave) Genova of Huntington Beach, CA, Ryan (Lori) Radcliffe of Altoona, WI; Grandchildren Chloe (Christian) Genova, Riley Genova, Kaden, Kennedy, Grant Radcliffe; great-granddaughter Monroe; sister Barbara (Greg) Hartnett of Huntington Beach, CA; brother Larry (Michelle) of Colleyville, TX; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Ella Genova.
Services will be held at Stokes, Prick & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Parkway Altoona, WI on Thursday October 21st, 2021. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm with a service to follow at 3:00 pm. A private family burial will be held.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Radcliffe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.