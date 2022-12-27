Robert “Rob” Theodore Reichwein, 44, of Arcadia, passed away peacefully, Friday December 23, 2022, at home after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Rob was born on September 14, 1978, in Arcadia, Wisconsin, to Roger and Ann (Kampa) Reichwein.

Rob had an infectious personality, always wearing a smile on his face and a joke on his lips, even during his final days. His zest for life was felt in everything he did, and he had a way of turning the simplest of days into an entertaining time for all involved. He was full of quick-wit and had a heart of gold, never hesitating to lend a helping hand to those around. His go-getter enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit perfectly suited him for a successful career in sales. After graduation from Arcadia High School and Western Wisconsin Technical College, Rob progressed to a role as Sales Manager at Ashley Furniture Homestore in Arcadia before transitioning to Supreme Graphics in Arcadia from 2007 to 2019. He continued to excel in his sales career at EO Johnson in Eau Claire until his passing.

