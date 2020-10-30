With a heavy heart, the family of Robert Rohrssen, share with you his passing due to complications of Covid-19. He lived every minute of his 89-year life to the fullest; so much so, he lived the life of two men. He worked and played hard. Not ever putting off tomorrow, what could be done today. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved people and their company. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Anita; children, Joyce Rohrssen-Waeltz, Robert (Wanda) Rohrssen, Rebecca (David) Mills, Regina (Roger) Olson, Ruth (Paul) Bentley, Roberta (Joshua) Christensen; brother, Emil (Sue) Rohrssen Jr.; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Carol Rohrssen; his sisters, Joyce and Louise; and grandchildren, Rachel and AJ.
Due to the pandemic, and restrictions on gatherings, and safety for all, we will forgo a traditional service. We will honor his memory during a safer time at a later date.
