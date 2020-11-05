Robert G Romsos, 89 of Chippewa Falls WI, died peacefully with his loving wife by his side, singing their favorite songs. Bob was born in Cameron WI at home to Ole and Marie Romsos. He was blessed with a sister Marie Bennett of Wilmington OH and two brothers Wally and Donnie of Richland WA.
Bob entered the Army in 1952 and served in Korea, sustaining injuries protecting our forces until being Honorably discharged in 1954 as an E4.
He met the love of his life trying to buy her brother’s car and got the best deal ever, celebrating 65 years of marriage.
From that marriage, two daughters were born: Debbie Blume (Jeff) grandson Jeremy (Erin) great grandchildren Nolan and Ali; Laurie Miracle (Ken) grandchildren Shanda Henning (Craig) great granddaughter Mabeline and an expected addition in March; Shaylee Dechow (Cory) great grandchildren Cain and Caiden; Quinn Miracle (Maddie).
They made him smile!
Bob spent the last 3+ years at the Veteran’s Home in Chippewa but preferred to hunt and fish at the Huntin’ Shack. Those days blessed his soul with joy.
Bob was a member of the Cameron American Legion Post 194 and would like memorials shared with them.
Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls will be Honoring him at a private family service with burial in Cameron at a later date.
Memorials to Central Lutheran Social Ministry or Luther Park fund would also be welcome.
Cremation society of Wisconsin is serving the family.
Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.