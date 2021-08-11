Robert Allen Ryan, age 74, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls, WI. He was born on November 5, 1946 in Elgin, IL, the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Swenson) Ryan.
Raised in the Elgin area, he attended Grant, Sweitzer, Huff and Beaupre elementary schools. He also attended K.D. Waldo Junior High and graduated from East Aurora High School. Bob later studied drafting at Sauk Valley Community College. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps overseas in Vietnam. Bob helped his family at their drive-in restaurant, “Dog N’ Suds”. He worked for several years at Litton’s in Arizona. Bob also worked carpentry in several areas until his health issues from his service in Vietnam became too big of an obstacle. He also enjoyed model kits and his work with the VFW and Disables American Veterans.
He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Gladys Ryan of Hayward; his siblings, Keith R. Ryan of Eau Claire, Patricia A. Warren of Hudson and Charline G. (Fred) Huwe of Hayward; his nephew, Tony Warren; his nieces, Anna Raths and Christy Taylor; and eleven great-nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by his father, Charles Robert Ryan.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Hayward Funeral Home, 15571 W. County Highway B in Hayward, where visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans.