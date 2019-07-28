Robert Sand

Robert D. Sand, age 89, of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
He was born May 8, 1930 in Pierce County, WI to Fred and Hazel (Claflin) Sand. In 1951 he married Lillian Neil.
Robert served with the Wisconsin Army in Korea. After returning from Korea he joined the National Guard and Reserves. Robert worked construction for many years. He built outdoor movie theaters, a mall parking lot and many roads in Eau Claire and was the primary contractor for the Oakwood Mall. Robert flew airplanes and was the owner of three different planes. He also liked speaking “Japanese” we think. He will be sadly missed.
Robert is survived by his wife, Lillian; three sons, Ron (LaDonna), Tom (Betty) and Jeff (MaryBeth); seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; his brothers, Archie and Frank (Karen); as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; three brothers; a sister-in-law and two brothers-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Brett Voigt officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI with military honors by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.