Robert “Bob” P. Sarauer, 84, of rural Colfax, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family after a long battle with cardiac amyloidosis.

He was born September 2, 1938, in the Town of Cooks Valley to Paul and Eleanor (Hable) Sarauer. Bob graduated from Bloomer High School in 1956. On September 8, 1959, he married the love of his life, Marlene Bowe at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden.

