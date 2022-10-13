Robert “Bob” P. Sarauer, 84, of rural Colfax, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family after a long battle with cardiac amyloidosis.
He was born September 2, 1938, in the Town of Cooks Valley to Paul and Eleanor (Hable) Sarauer. Bob graduated from Bloomer High School in 1956. On September 8, 1959, he married the love of his life, Marlene Bowe at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden.
Bob was a farmer all his life and liked milking cows, raising pigs, and cutting wood. In 2000 Bob sold the farm to his son, Pete, and continued helping with farm work until his health slowed him down.
Bob was a kind and gentle man who was loved by all that had the privilege of knowing him. He loved spending time with family and friends. He always was thanking everyone and had a big smile that everyone will remember. Bob enjoyed playing cards and getting together with former classmates. He loved to travel whenever he could, especially the Alaska trip and all his hunting trips and cheering on the Packers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marlene; three children, James (Rose) Sarauer, Catherine (John) Sikora, and Peter (Sandy) Sarauer; four grandchildren, six step-grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and 10 step great grandchildren. Also by his brothers, Daniel (Jeanette) Sarauer, and William (Lois) Sarauer; sisters-in-law, Lorena Stoffel, Marjorie (Dennis) Dressel, Diane (Dennis) Sarauer, Donna (Dale) Boos; and brother-in-law, Richard JL Bowe.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Leonard and Gertrude Bowe; sisters-in-law, Rita Bowe and Anne Marie Bowe; and brother-in-law, John Stoffel.
The family wishes to thank Mayo Hospice — God’s messengers of comfort, and all the hospice support staff for all their special care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s South Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer. Visitation will be held Friday from 4-7 p.m. and again Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. A vigil service will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
