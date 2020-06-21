Bob Schneider
September 15, 1928 – June 10, 2020
Robert Ernest “Hannes” Schneider, age 91, passed away from age-related causes. He was lovingly cared for by his wife of 69 years, Gail Ann Schneider.
Bob was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Ernest and Esther Schneider. His strong values of education and service to others were the guiding force in his life, and he worked to make this world a better place through living those values.
He graduated from UW Eau Claire with a teaching degree and taught English for several years before finding his life’s work mentoring youth in physical development as a General Secretary of the YMCA in Red Wing, Minnesota. He moved on to teach physical education and coach in the Wauwatosa School System for 25 years. Outside of his job, Bob gave of himself tirelessly in community work through Kiwanis, Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church, and a youth ski club he organized. As a member of the Wisconsin Association of Physical Education, Health and Dance, he put his English degree to work editing the WAPHRD newsletter.
Retirement would lead Bob and Gail back to their roots in Eau Claire where he guided youth in Kiwanis Key Club, Circle K, Eau Claire Country Club’s Junior Golf, and the Flying Eagles Ski Club. Bob also volunteered in his community with the Paul Bunyan Camp, Kiwanis, the Randal Park Neighborhood Association, the Chippewa River State Bike Trail, Lake Street United Methodist Church, and UW Eau Claire Alumni Association’s Senior America Day (always a loyal BluGold!).
Bob had a zest for life. Some of his signature delights: dancing the jitterbug to any kind of music; playing camp songs or twelve-bar blues on the harmonica; walking the links of a golf course (he even sank a hole-in-one!); skiing a mountain slope; eating late-night bowls of cereal with bananas; sneaking sweets, especially cinnamon rolls and ice cream; training his dogs to do tricks like sneeze and play dead; wearing Gail’s hand-knit sweaters and Stormy Kromer hats; playing Bridge with Gail and Spades with the grandkids; seeking a deeper spirituality through study and discussion; hearing and telling jokes, especially if they were slightly blue; sailing on Lake Altoona; and fishing for the elusive muskie. He and Gail loved road trips in their van, eventually traveling to the capitals of every state including Alaska. They flew all over the world, too—Hawaii, Europe, the Canary Islands, and China, as chaperones for the UW Eau Claire Jazz Band.
Bob is survived by his wife Gail, children Greg Schneider (Jane), Anni Schneider (Dave McCormick), Paul Schneider (Beth Ann), and Gina Kiechle (John); 8 grandchildren: Jack Schneider, Betsy Malten, Connor and Christine McCormick, Barbi West, Sepp Schneider, Laura and Amy Kiechle, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and younger sister Marge who loved to deliver Meals on Wheels with him.
Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to The Classic at Hillcrest Greens for their loving care of Bob and Gail these past five years. We are also grateful to the hospice care workers that served him in his final days.
There will be a private family memorial service. If you’d like to celebrate Bob’s memory, think of him while you’re out in nature.
To make an honorarium to Bob please donate to The Feed My People Food Bank— info@fmpfoodbank.org , 2610 Alpine Road Eau Claire, WI 54703 715-835-9415