Robert Schotzko

Robert “Bob” F. Schotzko, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 21, 2020 at his home in West Bend. He was born on April 27, 1932 in Eau Claire, WI to Frank and Lydia (nee Maerz) Schotzko. He absolutely loved hunting, teaching his children and grandchildren how to hunt and watching them all get their first deer. Bob was an avid artist with WI landscapes being his main passion. He enjoyed watching the WI sports even though he “fired” all their coaches numerous times!
Bob is survived by his children, Catherine (T.R.) Cook Larson, Jane (Paul) Dempsey, Sally (Dan) King, Skip (Christy) Meider, Robert (Diane) Schotzko, Diane (Chris) Riechers; grandchildren, Shane (Rhonda) Cook, Heather (Dino) Dempsey-Speranza, Harley (Roxane) Dempsey, Bryan King, Amy Botz, Meghan (Sam) Katz, Robert Jr. (Emily) Schotzko, Katelyn (Matt) Schotzko-Hayes, Russell Robbins, Michael Robbins, Patrick (Bonnie) Riechers; 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; 2 sisters Marie Schotzko and Doris Brown and a sister-in-law Carol Pickerign. He is further survived by nieces, other relatives and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marie (nee Kalk), daughter Julie Schotzko, granddaughter Misty Marie, his parents, brothers-in-law Bob Pickerign and Don Brown and many great friends.
Due to CDC restrictions, a Celebration of Life at a later date.
A special thank you to Omicron Restaurant in West Bend his favorite place, his art teacher Marilyn Lindemann and to the staff of the Kettle Moraine Gardens, in Kewaskum, for their kindness and compassion to his sister.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
