Robert Schraufnagel

Robert Michael Schraufnagel, age 91, of Ashland, WI passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 with his loving wife of 55 years by his side at Mayo Health Hospital, in Eau Claire, WI.
Robert (Bob) was born December 16, 1931 in Ashland, the son of Leo Francis and Ellen Mary (Quinn) Schraufnagel, Bob was the oldest of four children. Bob was a proud member of the Boy Scouts for several years. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1948 and began his career at Schraufnagel Lumber.
On September 30, 1967 he married Louise Grage from Highbridge, WI. In 1969 Bob and Louise welcomed their son Robert Leo.
Bob and his brother Jim, co-owned Schraufnagel’s of Marengo Lumber and Hardware store. Bob managed the hardware side of the business and held a plumber’s license. Bob was passionate about machine tool fabrication. Many a handyman in the area had Bob create specialty metal pieces to help finish their projects.
He was an avid hobbyist and collector of tools, machinery, coins and unique vehicles and campers. Few can boast that they lived and worked within a one-mile radius until he retired to Eau Claire, WI in September of 2016.
Survivors include his wife, Louise J. of Eau Claire; son, Robert L. (Tami) of Eau Claire, WI, sister-in-law Carol and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jim, Dennis (Joyce) and sister Mary Ellen (Bill) Hanson.
Donations can be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s association.
Handled by Smith. Funeral in Ashland.
