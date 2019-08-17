Robert W. Schroeder, 71, of rural Fall Creek passed away at his home in the loving care of his family and Interim Hospice on Friday evening Aug. 9.
Robert Wayne Schroeder was born the youngest of 3 to R.E. “Eddie” and Helen (Rosenau) Schroeder on July 12, 1948, in Eau Claire. He was raised in Augusta, where he graduated from Augusta High School in 1965. While in high school he was employed for Earl Swartz working at Swartz’s Shell Station. During his life he had owed the Corner Store in Fall Creek, drove semi over the road and also drove for Bunny Bread Bakery, but he mostly worked as a mechanic. When he retired he was working for Arbor Freight in Eau Claire.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially if it was working on a car, whether it was the engine or restoring the body. He spent countless hours attending drag races, car shows and restoring cars, mostly with his nephew Mike. Bob also had an artistic talent which was evident on the cars he restored and signs he painted. If you wanted to be entertained or hear a good joke, Bob was your man.
Bob will be dearly missed by so many and especially his daughter, Traci and her husband Keith Ragels of Cheyenne, Wyo.; grandchildren, Madison Rounds and Morgan Rounds; sister Rosie West of Augusta; brother-in-law Tom Perin of Bemidji, Minn.; nephews and nieces, Pam (Kent) Redland of Bemidji, Minn., Jeff Perin of Howard Lake, Minn., Harley (Lisa) West of Rapid City, S.D., Mike (Beth) West, Jeff West all of Augusta and Charlie (Serena) West of Big Lake, Minn.; several great nieces and nephews; and many special friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Helen Schroeder; sister Ruth Perin; and great nephews, Billy Blythe and Adam Redland.
A gathering to celebrate Bob’s life will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
