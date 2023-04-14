Schuch, Robert_Photo.jpg

Robert (Bob) Schuch passed away on April 11, 2023 at the Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls, Wi. Under the care of Mayo Hospice, from Alzheimer’s disease. Bob was born in Eau Claire, WI to Fred and Lorraine Schuch, on August 27, 1945. He was a graduate of EC Memorial High

School, and UW Eau Claire. Bob was married to Gayle Lelm on February 20, 1982 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bob worked at Graphic Printing in Eau Claire until they closed. They then began moving around for jobs as the printing technology expanded. He worked then at Colorworks in Duluth, Webber Printing in Park Falls, Johnsons in Wausau, Documations in Eau Claire. Bob retired in 2001 to Bruce WI, where they lived for 20 years, moving back to Eau Claire in 2021. Bob enjoyed hunting at their cabin at Brule WI, but especially enjoyed fishing. He was active in Muskies Inc. Enjoyed many tournaments fishing this his wife or his buddies, or brothers on many lakes and rivers throughout Wisconsin and beyond. Bob and Gayle were able to travel in retirement, having gone to Alaska, Arizona, Oregon, Colorado, Canada, winters in Florida. He bragged he’d been in the Atlantic, Pacific, Gulf of Mexico and the Great Lakes in one year. Wherever he lived or traveled, there was a fishing spot somewhere.

