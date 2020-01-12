Robert W. “Bob” Schumacher, age 86, of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire.
Bob was born on August 12, 1933, to the late Walter and Dorothy (Flickinger) Schumacher. He graduated from Eau Claire High School with the Class of 1951. Following graduation, Bob attended the University of Minnesota where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He then entered the US Army in 1955 and was stationed in Germany with the Red Arrow Tank Division. Following his honorable discharge, Bob married Barbara Ives on April 19, 1958 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Foster, WI. Together they raised two sons, David and Dennis. Bob started his accounting firm, Schumacher Accounting, in 1959. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 112 in Eau Claire for several years. He and Barb loved to travel across the US, especially to Branson, MO, Sedona, AZ, Hawaii and Florida. Bob was always playing his favorite card game, smear. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, Badger Football and Blugold Basketball. Bob loved to joke around and play pranks on his family and friends. He enjoyed life.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barb; sons, David (Mary Ann) Schumacher and Dennis (Pam) Schumacher, all of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Stacy (Nik) Hebert, Robert Schumacher, Brandon Schumacher, Shanna (Ryan) Konwinski, Amanda (Jake) Whitwam, and Karissa (Pete) Oberhelman; 8 great-grandchildren; one brother, William (Kris) Schumacher of Green Bay; and many other in-laws, relatives and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandra Schumacher.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, with Rev. Julie Brenden officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
