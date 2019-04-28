Robert Schwaderer

Robert Lincoln Schwaderer, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away 22 March 2019 in the company of family and friends. He was 77.
Bob (AKA Caribou) was born in Cresson, PA on 12 February 1942. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1960 and served until 1964. He qualified for the Air Police and honorably served at a number of duty locations, most notably at Sidi Slimane Air Base, Morocco, where he helped launch B-52 and B-47 missions in support of the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Returning stateside, he attended UW-Green Bay, graduating in 1975 with a triple Bachelors major in Biology, Environmental Science, and Education. More importantly, he met his future wife, Carolyn Auth, who was teaching in Appleton, WI, with whom he would move to Minnesota to start his career in 1975. Bob and Carolyn would have celebrated their 44th anniversary this July.
Ever a champion of the earth and our natural world, he served as the Executive Director of Long Lake Conservation Center in Aitkin County, MN. Multi-aged learners would reside at the year-round learning center to explore science, nature, and our impact on the world. After retiring from LLCC in 2004, Bob began a second career driving charter coaches for various musical groups. During the past several years, he volunteered on the Step Force at Mayo Clinic.
A true renaissance man, Bob was a lifelong student and loved teaching and learning in general. He was particularly interested in astronomy, trains, birds, photography, and cartography. A gifted singer, he sang for many years and was often asked to perform as tenor soloist for The Messiah performances in Aitkin, MN. Perhaps the greatest gift Bob gave was his passionate support for our natural world, long before green was cool!
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and children, Andy (Fatima) Schwaderer of Sacramento, CA, and Kathryn Kennedy (Denis) of Worcester, MA. Also surviving are grandchildren Elodie and Conrad Kennedy of Worcester, and Tara, Ava, and Aidan Schwaderer of Sacramento.
A celebration of life will take place at a Hickory Hills Golf Course, Eau Claire, WI on Thursday 20 June 2019 from 4:30 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, a memorial to medical science is being explored.