Sell, Robert photo.jpg

Robert (Bob) Erwin Sell, 81, of Osseo, passed away September 6 at Lake Hallie Memory Care under St. Croix Hospice. His loving wife Jean at his side Hand in Hand.

Bob was born June 29, 1942, the son of Erwin and Dortha (Yule) Sell. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church and graduated from Osseo High School.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Sell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  