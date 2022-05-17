Bob was born on January 10th, 1945 in Eau Claire, WI to Clarence and Beulah (Murray) Serum. He graduated from Mondovi High School in 1963. Bob married his high school sweetheart Margaret (Meg) Lee on October 1st, 1964. They had four children. Bob completed a vocational-technical agricultural management program and farmed in Serum Valley all of his life. He was an active member of the Modena Lutheran Church.
Bob was an avid sports fan. Bob was known for his unique left-handed batting grip; his old, wooden Louisville Slugger, and many homeruns. He was a lineman for the undefeated 1962 Mondovi Buffalo Football team and led the conference his senior year in scoring for basketball. His favorite pastime was watching his children and grandchildren at their many events.
Anyone who knew Bob, knew that he was the most loving father, grandfather, and husband a family could ask for. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother in-law Roy and Ruth (Church) Lee. Sister, Margie (Elmer) LaDuke, and brother David Serum. He is survived by his wife Meg, of 57 years. Twin sister, Betty (Frank) Vogler, Trego. Children: Steve (Tasha) Serum, Modena; Anne (CJ) Martin, Arcadia; Amy (Brent) Everson, Modena; Sarah (Josh) Snyder, Mondovi. Thirteen grandchildren: Mathew (Jodie), Mike (Kasondra), Scott (Colleen), and Tim (Madi) Serum; Cade (Taylor), Nolan, and Carson Martin; Drew, Emmy, Paige, and Madelyn Everson, Peyton and Olivia Snyder. Seven great-grandchildren: Sawyer, Cora, Ava, Abbie, Ally, Roy Robert, and Avery Serum. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place Wednesday, May 18th from 4-7 pm at the Modena Lutheran Church. A funeral service will be held at Modena Lutheran Church on Thursday, May 19th at 11:00 am with Pastor Loren Tieg officiating. A private interment will take place at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is serving the family.
