Robert Sessions

Robert A. Sessions, 63, of Stanley, died Sunday, April 9, 2023 at his residence.
Bob was born July 20, 1959 in Janesville, the son of James and Delores (Thalacker) Sessions.
Bob was married to Debbie Hauptman, Sheryl Haanpaa and Ann Candell during his life. He worked for Veritas Steel for 40 years. Like his father, he was a Past Master Mason at Sanctuary Lodge #347 in Eau Claire and was a member of the Scottish Rite. Family was important to Bob.
He enjoyed fishing and woodworking, but his real passion was the theatre, where he built sets and performed dozens of productions with the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild. Bob’s friendly personality garnered him many friends and many wonderful memories.
Bob is survived by three sons, Tyler Sessions of Westfield, WI, Cody Sessions of Stanley; and Joshua (Courtney) Lewellen of Aitkin, MN; his mother, Delores Sessions of Eau Claire; two brothers, Daniel Sessions of Eau Claire and Edward (Kathryn) Sessions of Stanley; two sisters, Dawn (Gary) Schlewitz of Altoona and LeAnn (Orly Berg) Colins of Chippewa Falls; one granddaughter, Violet; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews and other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, James Sessions.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Monday, April 17 at Hope Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Rev. Mary Erickson will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Brunswick Cemetery in the town of Brunswick.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Monday, April 17 at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is assisting the family.