Robert John Severinski (Bob), 71, of Eau Claire, passed away at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, WI on February 11th, 2021 as a result of complications of stroke.
Bob was born in Milwaukee, to parents Ardyth (Cordes) and Edmund Severinski. Bob lived in Independence, Osseo and Eau Claire, WI. He grew up in Independence and graduated from Independence High School. He worked in construction with Market & Johnson Construction in Eau Claire, and was a member of the Laborers’ Union Local #268. He loved all sports, especially fishing, and was a Packers and Badgers fan. He was a member of St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church in Fall Creek, and also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Augusta. He is survived by his partner of 21 years and the love of his life-Susan Halderman, as well as relatives.
Special thanks to the Pigeon Falls Healthcare Center and Gundersen Lutheran Hospital for their fine care.
A memorial mass will take place at 1 pm on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at St. Raymond Penafort Catholic Church, E10455 Mallard Rd, Fall Creek, WI 54742 with Father Peter Kieffer officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Thursday from 12 pm (noon) until the time of service. Masks will be required to attend. Private inurnment will take place in the Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery following the service.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. Brent Douglas Flowers, 715 831-0997 has been entrusted to handle the floral arrangements.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.