Robert Shafer, 85 of Menomonie passed away on April 8, 2023.

Bob was born in Menomonie on May12,1937 to Lloyd and Lavinia Shafer. He spent the last 2 1/2 years residing at The Neighbors of Dunn County. During his stay there, he enjoyed weekly outings with his daughter Brenda and friend Bruce Stursa. Prior to residing at The Neighbors of Dunn County, Bob kept busy with many jobs and activities. During his younger years, Bob worked for the Dunn County Highway Department. His knowledge of working the large Grader got him the job of working the racetrack at the Dunn County Speedway for many years also.

