Robert Shafer, 85 of Menomonie passed away on April 8, 2023.
Bob was born in Menomonie on May12,1937 to Lloyd and Lavinia Shafer. He spent the last 2 1/2 years residing at The Neighbors of Dunn County. During his stay there, he enjoyed weekly outings with his daughter Brenda and friend Bruce Stursa. Prior to residing at The Neighbors of Dunn County, Bob kept busy with many jobs and activities. During his younger years, Bob worked for the Dunn County Highway Department. His knowledge of working the large Grader got him the job of working the racetrack at the Dunn County Speedway for many years also.
Bob was also well known for his business, Shafers Sales and Service, selling snowmobiles and motorcycles. Getting older didn't slow Bob down. He worked for the St Paul Pioneer Press delivering newspapers to businesses in Menomonie, Eau Claire, and surrounding smaller cities into his late 60's. He also worked for the Dunn County meals on wheels program until he was 80.
Bob was a very active man. He loved socializing, camping, fishing, and traveling out west.
Bob is preceded in death by his youngest brother Tom, father Lloyd, mother Lavinia (Steinmeyer), His wife Marie (Schutts), first wife Donna (Otto) and recent passing of younger brothers Bill and Richard.
He is survived by his children Brenda Shafer (Bruce Stursa), Mike (Marie) Shafer, Julie (Larry)
Hillstead, Wendy (Greg) Albricht, stepchildren Scott Schutts and Karen DeSmith and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bob will be sadly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.