Robert Thomas Showalter, age 86 of Eau Claire, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Born on August 6, 1936, in Cicero, Illinois, Robert was the second son of Carolyn M. (nee Pound) and Harry I. Showalter. They later divorced and by high school age the four children were split up; the girls, Carol & Betty Ann, remained in Chicago with Carolyn, and the two boys, Harry E. & Bob, were sent to Eau Claire, WI to live with their paternal grandfather H.D. (Harry Davis) Showalter and to learn the construction trade.
Bob graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1954, he attended some college and worked in his grandfather’s lathing company. In January 1957, he married Jean (nee Beecher) and they had four children in the next five years. In 1964, they bought a house on the upper west side of Eau Claire and became lifetime members of St. James the Greater Parish. Sadly, Jean passed away on September 17, 2018.
Bob made a career of selling life insurance, working for Combined Insurance for many years and later worked at Hutchinson Technology in Chippewa Falls until retirement. He was a previous member of St. James Adult Choir, Barber Shoppers, Eau Claire Male Chorus, Chippewa Valley Gospel Choir, and the Jerry Blodgett Band. He enjoyed playing piano, music, baseball, Packers Football, hunting, working on his cars, his motorcycle, doing yard work, reading, watching movies and sunbathing.
He is survived by his two daughters: Lynn (Richard) Manthei and Lisa (Richard “Rick”) Lahner; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister Elizabeth “Betty Ann”, sister-in-law Julie (Neil) Williams, many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Preceding him in death are his wife, Jean; two sons Scott A. and Steven M., sister Carole Janda, brother Harry E., nephews, nieces, and many other relatives and friends.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with final arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Showalter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.