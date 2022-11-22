Robert Thomas Showalter, age 86 of Eau Claire, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls, WI.

Born on August 6, 1936, in Cicero, Illinois, Robert was the second son of Carolyn M. (nee Pound) and Harry I. Showalter. They later divorced and by high school age the four children were split up; the girls, Carol & Betty Ann, remained in Chicago with Carolyn, and the two boys, Harry E. & Bob, were sent to Eau Claire, WI to live with their paternal grandfather H.D. (Harry Davis) Showalter and to learn the construction trade.

