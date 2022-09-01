Robert (Bob) Smith, age 97, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls, where he had been residing.

Bob was born on December 1, 1924, in Superior, Wisconsin, to Orin and Emma Smith. After graduating from Central High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during World War II in the Pacific Theatre from 1943 to 1946.

