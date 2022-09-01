Robert (Bob) Smith, age 97, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls, where he had been residing.
Bob was born on December 1, 1924, in Superior, Wisconsin, to Orin and Emma Smith. After graduating from Central High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during World War II in the Pacific Theatre from 1943 to 1946.
Bob married his wife Martha (deceased) in 1948. He worked for the Soo Line Railroad in Superior until he moved to Eau Claire with his young family in 1954 to start his own business, Bob Smith’s Window Cleaning, which he proudly operated until he retired.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Orin and Emma, by brothers Orin, Harry and George, and by sisters Dolores, and LaVaughn. He is survived by one brother, Gerald, and five of his children, sons Gregory (Lois), Jay (Chris Miller), Jeffrey (Susan), Timothy (Lori), and beloved daughter Michelle Jarvis. He was preceded in death by sons Brian (Kathy Weir) and Rodney (Mary Sherlock). He is also survived by his grandchildren Matthew, Emily, Sarah, Schuyler, Kristen, Taylor, Jordan, Kristian, Rachel, Kelly, Andrew, and Justin, and by great-grandchildren Stella, Adrian, and Sebastian.
Bob had a strong work ethic and was proud of the business he created and built. Outside of work, he was an avid Green Bay Packers fan who also enjoyed playing golf and occasional fishing excursions.
Interment of ashes will take place at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, N4603 Veterans Way, Spooner, WI 54801, or to the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls, 275 E. Park Avenue, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
The family would like to extend thanks to the nurses and staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls for their patience and loving care.
Smith Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. Family and friends are welcome to leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.