Robert “Bob” J. Sobotta, 77, of Colfax, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Colfax Rehabilitation Center in Colfax, WI.
Bob was born on November 21, 1944, to Jake and Cecelia Sobotta in Bloomer, Wisconsin. He married Joann Bowe on November 23, 1963, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden.
Bob farmed and worked at Land O’ Lakes and Crossroads as a truck driver for many years. He was an usher and member of St. John’s Catholic Church. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, especially ice fishing, bowling watching the Packers, Card Club and playing cards with his family and friends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren on the farm. He formed many memories from his hunting and fishing trips and vacations to California and Colorado. Bob’s quick wit turned smiles into laughter. He will be truly missed by all the people whose lives he touched.
Bob is survived by his wife, Joann; daughter, Cindy Jenson (significant other: Scott Johnson); sons, Kevin Sobotta and Jim (Lori) Sobotta; brother, Don Sobotta; sister, Jeanette Marquardt. Grandchildren, Rebecca Ferris, Jessica Sobotta, Brandon Sobotta and Megan Sobotta.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Tim; two brothers, Adrian and Marcel; and brother-in-law, Roger Marquardt.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley, with Father Victor Feltes officiating. Visitation will be held Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place following the mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Cooks Valley.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
