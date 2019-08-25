Robert Paul “Squirrel” Roycraft, 75, of Eau Claire, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home with his family while under the care of Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice.
He was born May 28, 1944, to Paul and Mary Ellen (Kolpien) Roycraft in Chippewa Falls, WI. The family later moved to Eau Claire. Robert worked in his dad’s secondhand store, Pliam Linoleum and for 25 years for H.F. Radandt, which became UEL. He was a member of the Local 268 Laborers Union for over 40 years. On April 6, 1982, Robert married Sheila Curry in Eau Claire.
Robert loved feeding the birds and squirrels. Most of all, he loved riding his Harley, which he rode for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara & Jim Larson; niece, Lisa; and other nieces, nephews, and great nieces & nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Violet; mother-in-law, Bonnie Zillmer; and brother-in-law, Michael Curry.
A Celebration of Life for family & friends will be held from 1-5 p.m. at the VFW, 2900 W. Folsom St., Eau Claire, on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
A Celebration of Life for family & friends will be held from 1-5 p.m. at the VFW, 2900 W. Folsom St., Eau Claire, on Saturday, September 21, 2019.